Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $329.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

