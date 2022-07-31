Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,693 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group comprises about 1.3% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of MDU Resources Group worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,080,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $33.34.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

