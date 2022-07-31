Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Waste Management by 769.6% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $164.56 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.69.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

