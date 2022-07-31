Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 710.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $462,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $413.81 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.44.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.