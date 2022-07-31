Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,134 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of NorthWestern worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWE opened at $55.45 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.79.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. NorthWestern’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

