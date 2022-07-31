Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,547 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,989,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.15.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

