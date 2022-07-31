Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 944 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.7% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

