Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,453 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $159.31 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.46.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

