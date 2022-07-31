StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance
ASM stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.68.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.
Further Reading
