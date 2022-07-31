StockNews.com Lowers HEICO (NYSE:HEI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on HEICO to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.33.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $157.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.24. HEICO has a 52-week low of $122.94 and a 52-week high of $159.29.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at $147,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.