StockNews.com Lowers Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Steven Madden Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. Steven Madden has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $51.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,417,000 after acquiring an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,054,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,315,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,648,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

