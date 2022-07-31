StockNews.com Upgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $215.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $351.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.96.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $33,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

