StockNews.com Upgrades Masco (NYSE:MAS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAS. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Masco has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1,339.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,730,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,368 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,445,000 after acquiring an additional 751,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 689,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after acquiring an additional 688,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $41,980,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

