Storj (STORJ) Price Up 9.5% This Week

Storj (STORJ) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Storj coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00003050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Storj has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a market cap of $271.23 million and $109.60 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,807.94 or 1.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00130242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00033228 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

About Storj

STORJ is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 373,468,720 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storj is storj.io.

Buying and Selling Storj

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.