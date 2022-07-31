Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STRA. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $71.83 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.62.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.12). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.09%.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth approximately $953,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 42.1% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Covea Finance increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 15.8% in the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 20,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

