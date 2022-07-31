Stratis (STRAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.87 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $99.43 million and approximately $14.87 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Astar (ASTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000773 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000502 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001727 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002034 BTC.
- Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008679 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00008841 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 139,443,957 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
