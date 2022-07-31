Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Stryker by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,517,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Stryker by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.82.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

