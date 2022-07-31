Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial to $220.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYK. Cowen decreased their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Stryker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stryker from $286.00 to $237.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $255.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $251.94.

Stryker Trading Down 2.0 %

SYK opened at $214.75 on Wednesday. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

