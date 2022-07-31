Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at Robert W. Baird

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $297.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $251.94.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $214.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.82.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 80,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 117.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 61,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 20.4% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.