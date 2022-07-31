Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:SU opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 61.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,599 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $204,761,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $110,774,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

