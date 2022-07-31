Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Achieves Market Cap of $42.26 Million

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $42.26 million and $1.98 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 619,693,658 coins and its circulating supply is 363,126,171 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

