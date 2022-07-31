SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading Up 9.6% Over Last Week

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $70.15 million and approximately $19.66 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000437 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

