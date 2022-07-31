Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Short Interest Up 47.2% in July

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the June 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 797,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surface Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SURF. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,506,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 134,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Surface Oncology Price Performance

SURF opened at $1.71 on Friday. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 9.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $93.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Surface Oncology ( NASDAQ:SURF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.61. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 5th.

About Surface Oncology

(Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.