Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $270.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SAIA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Saia from $377.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Saia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.71.

Shares of SAIA opened at $237.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.77.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

