Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $270.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
SAIA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Saia from $377.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Saia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.71.
Shares of SAIA opened at $237.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.77.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
