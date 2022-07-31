SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $430.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $625.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $574.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $403.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $355.37 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.79 and a 200 day moving average of $512.83.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 11,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

