SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

SwftCoin (SWFTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,344.67 or 1.00002739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003945 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00130245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00032674 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

