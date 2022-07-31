SwftCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.35 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (SWFTC) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and $8.35 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,803.79 or 1.00030367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00131188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00032797 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

SwftCoin Coin Profile

SWFTC is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.