Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in July

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Swiss Life Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of SZLMY stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $34.28.
Swiss Life Company Profile
