Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in July

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swiss Life Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SZLMY stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

