SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Reaches $0.0129

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $112.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00218273 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004624 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001184 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.09 or 0.00518734 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,411,956 coins and its circulating supply is 117,865,765 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.