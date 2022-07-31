T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $187.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.14.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.26. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $717,426,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $504,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

