T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.85 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85), Briefing.com reports. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $123.47 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 113,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 178,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.