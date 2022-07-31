Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has $29.53 Million Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. ODP makes up approximately 0.8% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in ODP were worth $29,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in ODP by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ODP by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in ODP by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 39,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. 498,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.04. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

