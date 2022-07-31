Tadpole Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00008139 BTC on popular exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $649.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.
Tadpole Finance Profile
Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 556,735 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
