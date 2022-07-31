Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.74-$3.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.49 billion-$28.49 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAK. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

