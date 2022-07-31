Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) vs. CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Financial Contrast

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Talaris Therapeutics has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Talaris Therapeutics and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talaris Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Talaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 310.11%. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 932.39%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Talaris Therapeutics.

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.83 million ($1.49) -2.99 CASI Pharmaceuticals $30.17 million 1.11 -$36.65 million ($2.20) -1.12

CASI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Talaris Therapeutics. Talaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CASI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talaris Therapeutics N/A -22.90% -22.21% CASI Pharmaceuticals -93.65% -36.81% -22.87%

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals beats Talaris Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talaris Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma. The company's product pipeline includes CNCT19, an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product for the treatment of patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL); BI-1206 that is in Phase I/II trial in combination with anti-PD1 therapy Keytruda for solid tumors, and in a Phase I/IIa trial in combination with MabThera (rituximab) in patients with relapsed/refractory NHL; and CB-5339, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its product pipeline also comprises CID-103 for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; Thiotepa, which has multiple indications including use as a conditioning treatment for various allogeneic haemopoietic stem cell transplants; and Octreotide long acting injectable formulations for the treatment of acromegaly and for the control of symptoms associated with various neuroendocrine tumors. The company has licensing agreements with Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd; BioInvent International AB; Black Belt Therapeutics Limited; and Cleave Therapeutics, Inc. It also has distribution agreements with China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group International Trading Co., Ltd; Pharmathen Global BV; and Riemser Pharma GmbH. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.