Tap (XTP) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Tap (XTP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $332,709.27 and approximately $263.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,742.12 or 1.00006923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00131274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00033770 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

XTP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

