Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $113.27

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.27 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 115.80 ($1.40). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.39), with a volume of 732,064 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Target Healthcare REIT to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of £713.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,277.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 74.78%.

In other news, insider Alison Fyfe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($13,253.01).

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

