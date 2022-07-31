Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

TWODY opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

