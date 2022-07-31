TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Short Interest Up 102.3% in July

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TB SA Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in TB SA Acquisition by 11,638.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 118,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 117,199 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TB SA Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TB SA Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

About TB SA Acquisition

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

