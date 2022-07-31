TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Short Interest Up 105.6% in July

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the June 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSPQ. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,438,000. Towerview LLC increased its stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 91,200 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 1,095.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

About TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

