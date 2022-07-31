TD Securities Cuts Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$3.25

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
Transat A.T. Stock Performance
Shares of TSE TRZ opened at C$3.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$121.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$3.10 and a 1 year high of C$5.96.
About Transat A.T.
Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.
