TD Securities Raises CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$135.00

CGI (NYSE:GIBGet Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GIB has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.13.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $85.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.85. CGI has a 52-week low of $73.76 and a 52-week high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIBGet Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. Analysts expect that CGI will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CGI by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CGI by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

