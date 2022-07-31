TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

TEGNA has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TEGNA to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $20.94 on Friday. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.85.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TEGNA by 45.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,845,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after acquiring an additional 895,390 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TEGNA by 555,167.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,768 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in TEGNA by 164.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,705,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 128.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,075,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 605,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 363.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 861,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 675,964 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Huber Research upgraded TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Argus cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

