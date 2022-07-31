Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$62.00–$61.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$42.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.85–$0.60 EPS.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.85. 9,281,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,363,469. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.07.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

