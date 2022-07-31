Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.85–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.73 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$62.00–$61.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair cut Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.85. 9,281,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,363,469. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.79. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 19.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

