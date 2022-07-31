Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Posts Earnings Results

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex updated its FY22 guidance to $13.00-13.40 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $13.00-$13.40 EPS.

Teleflex Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TFX stock traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.46. 1,679,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,833. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $235.01 and a 12 month high of $405.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 9.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 37.7% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $628,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.33.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.