Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $221.69

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.69 ($2.67) and traded as low as GBX 218 ($2.63). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.63), with a volume of 405,557 shares trading hands.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £714.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 221.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 800.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a GBX 10.25 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile

In other Temple Bar Investment Trust news, insider Charles Cade bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($126,506.02).

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

