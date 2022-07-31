Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPX. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 98.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $623,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $528,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.