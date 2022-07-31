Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.55.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $100.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.75. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Teradyne by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

