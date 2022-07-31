Terracoin (TRC) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $405,471.73 and approximately $192.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,761.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00618131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00264565 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015512 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

