Terracoin (TRC) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $405,471.73 and approximately $192.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,761.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00618131 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00264565 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001085 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005219 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015512 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
Terracoin Profile
Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse.
Buying and Selling Terracoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.